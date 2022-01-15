Samyuktha Hegde to headline social thriller, Kreem

Samyuktha Hegde who came into the limelight with Kirik Party, and later worked in College Kumar, has now signed her next Kannada film. The talented actor will be joining hands with debutant director Abhishek Basanth for a social thriller, titled Kreem, and penned by well-known writer Agni Sreedhar.

On the sidelines of the launch, Abhishek said, “The protagonist is a very complex character, and we had certain requisites when it came to zeroing in on the actor for the role.” It was Samyuktha’s prolific profile, which includes her dancing skills, martial arts expertise, yoga practices, and her overall philosophy on life that made the makers cast her in the film.

“We felt her skills can enhance the role in Kreem. Moreover, the veteran Agni Sridhar was also impressed by Samyuktha, especially when the latter shared her ambitions in life, and how she does not want to fit into stereotypes. Her gritty attitude and confidence is as an advantage to our film, and the role she plays” says Abhishek, who also has brought on board Arun Sagar and Roshan to play prominent characters.

Abhishek has an MBA in General Management, and MS in Human Resources from the US. However, his passion for filmmaking got him back to do what he likes best. “Growing up, I had a lot of passion towards filmmaking, and I am glad to make my mark,” says Abhishek, who is currently assisting director Shoonya for Dhananjay’s’’ Head Bush’. “The kind of education I am currently getting on the shooting sets, I don’t think I would have gotten in any of the filmmaking schools. I am learning a lot during this process,” he adds.

Writer Agni Sreedhar, who has written the script, has also worked on the screenplay and dialogues. Bankrolled by DK Devendra’s Sumvardini Productions, the film will have cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan. The team plans to kickstart shooting in April.