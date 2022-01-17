Rakshit Shetty to present Raj B Shetty’s directorial 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana'

Raj B Shetty’s second directorial, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana will be presented by Rakshit Shetty. The gangster drama starring Raj B Shetty himself along with Rishab Shetty will now be released under the latter’s banner, Paramvah Studios. An official announcement of this collaboration was made through the Twitter handle of Rakshit’s production house.

Talking to CE, Rakshit shared that he has watched the film, and is very proud to present the project to the audience. “There are a few films I have liked and promoted. Be it Lucia, Rama Rama Re or Dia, I have always made sure to give shout outs for good films. I caught Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana recently and I feel this is one of the best films I have watched in recent times.” He adds that he hopes to release the film on theatres, in November.

Interestingly, Raj B Shetty’s debut Ondu Motteya Kathe was presented by director and producer Pawan Kumar. “Our intention to take our product to the right hands has been fulfilled. It is fortunate that both of my films had another director, appreciating them, and making sure they reach the audiences, states Raj B Shetty.

GGVV is a gangster drama based on a sequence from Sri Devi Mahatme, a Yakshagana play about the ego clash between Shiva and Hari.Raj shares that this collaboration with Rakshit was accidental, and not a planned move. “Though I have worked with Rakshit Shetty in his films, I never discussed any kind of business proposals for GGVV. After Raksit Shetty saw the film, he shared that he had a hangover of it for a couple of days. He enquired me about the release status of the film and offered to present it, and I said yes.”

He reveals that there were other takers for the film. “There were times when a few production houses approached to take over our project. My intention is to deliver a good product and I wanted my collaborator to align with my vision. I did not want to settle for a direct OTT release and have been waiting for the audience to enjoy this film on the big screen. I am glad that Rakshit has taken over the film as his passion for cinema is 100 times more than mine. So when he proposed, I didn’t think twice to hand over the film.”

Hailing from Mangaluru, Raj shares that Ulidavaru Kandanthe was a huge inspiration for him and its maker liking GGVV and distributing the film, feels so great. The director, who is coming up with a trailer is curious to know the response of the audience for the upcoming theatrical releases and then take a call on the release date of his film. GGVV has been censored, and an official release date will be announced soon.