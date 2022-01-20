19.20.21 will focus on human rights violation, says Mansore

The National Award-winning filmmaker, Mansore who has previously helmed Harivu, Nathicharami, and Act 1978, is set to wield the megaphone for his next. Titled 19.20.21, an official announcement about the film was made by the team along with the first look poster recently. The title denotes the past three years, and the poster features a man blindfolded and handcuffed with bloodstains all over him.

It is speculated that the film is about Corona and its impact on society, but director Mansore tells a different story. “19.20.21, which is based on true invents, is set in Corona pandemic. But the subject’s focus will be on human rights violation that’s caused by the government,” reveals Mansore, adding, “This film explores the problems of common man, who are suffering under the hands of the government and system.

Talking about the cast of the film, he says, “The film will feature well-known actors and a lot of artists from theater backgrounds. The team is in the process of finalising the cast. We are keen on having Raj B Shetty on board. I watched Raj B Shetty in his latest flick Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana. He is not only a fine director but an excellent performer too. He is realistic and intense. That’s one of the reasons we are approaching the actor. We are still in talks, and hopefully, an official confirmation should come soon.”

R Devaraj, who produced Act 1978, is collaborating with the director once again. The technical crew features cinematographer Satya Hegde and music director Ronada Bakkesh. “We are also roping in Bindu Malani and art director Santhosh Panchal,” says Mansore, adding, “If there is no rise in Corona cases, and no restrictions from the government, we then plan to begin shooting from March 15.”

Meanwhile, Mansore, who had plans to direct a pan-Indian historical film titled Abbakka, says it is on hold. “It is a big project, and it needs time,” he signs off.