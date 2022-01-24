Vijay Antony-CS Amudhan film titled Ratham

We had previously reported that Vijay Antony will be teaming up with CS Amudhan for an upcoming film. It has been announced that the film has been titled Ratham. The film will feature Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Remya Nambesan as the female leads. Billed as a crime thriller, Ratham will be a detour for Amudhan, who is best known for directing the comedy film Thamizh Padam and its 2018 sequel.

The film is halfway through principal photography, with the makers aiming to finish production by the end of February in time to ensure a Summer release. Stand-up comedian Jagan Krishna will also be seen in a prominent role. Ratham has cinematography by Gopi Amarnath while Kannan has comped the music. TS Suresh and Dhilip Subbarayan will be handling the editing and stunt choreography, respectively.

Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B Pradeep, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar are bankrolling the project through Infiniti Film Ventures.

Vijay Antony, on the other hand, has multiple films in different stages of production, including Kolai, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, Agni Siragugal, Thamezharasan, and Pichaikkaran 2, in his slate.