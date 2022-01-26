D Imman to compose music for Susienthiran's next

D Imman and director Susienthiran are teaming up for a new film to be produced by Thai Saravanan for Nallusamy Pictures. The announcement was made recently on the composer's birthday.

Susienthiran took to his Twitter handle to make the official announcement. Along with wishing Imman, the director added that composing works for their new film have already begun.

Imman and Susienthiran have previously worked together in six films, which include hits like Jeeva and Pandiya Naadu. Their upcoming collaboration is said to be a big-budget venture.

Pre-production works for this yet-to-be-titled film are underway as the makers plan to start shooting on May 1. Details regarding its cast and crew members are expected to be out soon.

Imman, whose last release was Annaatthe, has Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Captain, Poikkal Kuthirai, and Yutha Satham coming up.