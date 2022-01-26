Karthi's next to be helmed by Bachelor director?

If speculations are to be believed, director Sathish Selvakumar, who recently made his debut with the GV Prakash-starrer Bachelor, will soon direct a film with Karthi playing the lead.

Speaking about the project, a source says, "Sathish narrated a story to the actor's team who were impressed with it and have asked the director to work on the bounded script. The project is currently in its preliminary stages and the talents are yet to sign the dotted lines."

Sathish's Bachelor, also starring Divyabharathi, Munishkanth and Bagavathi Perumal, released last month and has been streaming on SonyLIV from last Friday. On the other hand, Karthi has films like Sardar, Viruman and Ponniyin Selvan in different stages of production.