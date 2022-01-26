Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade join the cast of Abhay 3

Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade have joined the cast of Abhay 3, starring Kunal Kemmu.

All three new entrants have joined as antagonists in the series.

Abhay follows the tribulations of crime investigator Abhay Pratap Singh. The first season premiered in 2019, followed by another in 2020. Director Ken Ghosh has helmed all three seasons of the franchise.

Along with Kunal, actors Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi are returning from the original cast in season 3.

On boarding the series, Vijay Raaz said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that S3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season”.

Rahul Dev shared, “Abhay is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series and of the ZEE5 family. It's also great to collaborate with Ken as he is a director with a great visual sense and a crackling sense of humour. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience's response to it”.

Vidya Malavade said, “There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of main ones being, the character I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far. Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember. I am excited for the world to watch S3 as I know that it’s going to be another successful addition to the franchise”.

Abhay S3 will premiere soon on ZEE5.