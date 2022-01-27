Soori's Anbulla Ghilli to have a TV premiere

Anbulla Ghilli will premiere on Colours Tamil on February 6 at 7 pm

We had earlier reported that Srinath Ramalingam, who directed the 2015 horror film, Unakkenna Venum Sollu, is helming a film titled Anbulla Ghilli, which will be a unique romantic drama featuring dogs in the main roles. It's now known that the film, which has actor Soori lending his voice for the lead labrador, will skip theatrical release and have a TV premiere. Anbulla Ghilli will premiere on Colours Tamil on February 6 at 7 pm. 

Soori is voicing a dog named Ghilli and the film features eight other dogs playing important roles, and they are named after famous Tamil film characters such as Thotti Jaya and Kokki Kumar. The film also stars Mythreya, Dushara, VJ Aashiq, Chandini, Mime Gopi, Nanjil Vijayan, and Mouna Raagam Krithika. 

Cinematography for Anbulla Ghilli is handled by Balasubramaniem who is known for films like Pithamagan, Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Varuthapadatha Valibar SangamPisaasu-fame Arrol Corelli has composed mu

