Vidyut Jammwal faints while shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha'

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal is currently busy shooting for the sequel of his 2020 film Khuda Hafiz, titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha. While shooting for the film, the actor suddenly lost consciousness, report media sources.

“I don't know what happened out there,” Vidyut told the director according to reports.

The director of the film Faruk Kabir talked to media sources about the incident, saying, “It was a dramatic scene and Vidyut had immersed himself in it. He initially didn't realise he fainted. We even considered delaying the shoot, but he (Vidyut) being such a committed actor was back on his feet as soon as his health permitted.”

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha' is an action-thriller film which is slated to release on July 8, 2022 in cinemas. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal alongside actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. The first part of the film, Khuda Hafiz released in 2020 on Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Disney+Hotstar. The film is bankrolled by Panaroma Studios and written by Farukh Kabir. The music for the film has been composed by Mithoon.

The film starts after the events of the first film. Jamwaal character is thrust into action once again when his daughter is kidnapped by the bad guys. The makers for the film had recently released a single from the movie titled Aaja Ve.

Jaamwal will be next seen in Sankalp Reddy’s IB71.

