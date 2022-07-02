Mohan Babu and Lakshmi Manchu to star in Agninakshathram

Agninakshathram is the title of the upcoming Telugu film starring Lakshmi Manchu and Mohan Babu.

On Friday, Lakshmi Manchu took to her social media handle to make the announcement. Produced by the father and daughter duo under their home banners, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film is directed by debutant Prateek Prajosh.

Speaking about her on-screen collaboration with her father, Lakshmi Manchu said, "Sharing screen space with dad is beyond a dream come true and to top it off, to produce this gives me that much more extra joy. I just can't wait for all of you to see the magic we've created."

Mohan Babu noted that many years ago, Lakshmi Manchu worked in a film with him as a child artist. But after she became a professional actor, they have not worked together. "This is my first and it is most special. She was radiant as ever and exuded effortless charm," he added.

Agninakshathram's technical crew includes cinematographer Gokul Bharathi, editor Madhu Reddi and music composer Lijo K Jose.