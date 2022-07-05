SonyLIV picks up Sunny Wayne-starrer 'Appan'

Actor Sunny Wayne’s upcoming feature Appan has been picked up by streaming platform SonyLIV. Directed by Maju, the film co-starring Alencier Ley Lopez, Ananya, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan is billed as a darkly comic drama that delves into parent-children conflict. A release date is yet announced.

Appan revolves around a despicable patriarch, played by Alencier, and the unnerving impact of his presence on those around him, including family members. In a conversation about the film with us earlier, Maju had told us, “The story germinated from my reflections on migration and the wildness that engenders in some individuals.”

Appan, which has already received raves from a few notable film and media personalities, is produced by Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambarakkat under the banner of Tiny Hands Productions jointly with Sunny Wayne Productions.

Maju wrote the screenplay with R Jayakumar based on a story by the former. Radhika Radhakrishnan, Anil K Shivaram, Ashraf, and Master Drupad Krishna are also part of the cast in significant roles. Appan has Kiran Das as editor and Pappu as the cinematographer. Dawn Vincent scored the music. Kripesh Ayyappankutty is the art director, and Lenin Valappad worked on the (sync) sound design.