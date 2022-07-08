Bengali family drama Shubho Bijoya to release soon

Raas Manch at Swabhumi saw a plethora of Tollywood stars gather yesterday for the announcement of upcoming Bengali film Shubho Bijoya. Helmed by actor and singer Amrita De, the show will be the third feature film produced by her banner Kichukhan Entertainment. The teaser poster for the family drama was released too.

North Kolkata has always been a neighbourhood thronged with traditional and conservative joint families, living in British era mansions. Shubho Bijoya is one such story that delves deep into the bond shared amongst one such family, in a Durga Puja setting. As the name suggests, the film will unfold through the days ahead and during the festival. The first teaser poster too offers a glimpse of the characters surrounded by dhaak and conch shells, setting the mood right for Durga Puja.

Directed by Rohan Sen, the movie will feature real life duos Kaushik Ganguly & Churni Ganguly alongside younger pair Bonny and Koushani. Kharaj Mukherjee, Devtanu and Amrita De will be seen comprising important roles too.

The film is slated to go on floors soon.