Rajat Kapoor reveals that 800 people crowd-funded his upcoming directorial 'Rk/Rkay'

Hindi film actor-director, Rajat Kapoor’s upcoming drama, Rk/Rkay came into being courtesy of crowdfunding, the actor told media sources. For Rajat, the film wasn't an easy path to travel but given his determination, he adopted the idea of crowdfunding to materialize his labour of love. The actor-director revealed that about 800 people contributed towards financing the film with amounts ranging from INR 100 to 50,000.

Speaking about his journey of collecting funds for the film, he shared, "It's always difficult to find funding for Indie films. So, this time, I started out with the idea of crowdfunding and started reaching out to people. I put in some money of mine, and halfway through the crowd funding process, Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare stepped in as co-producers. Their faith in the film was amazing, and the film could get made, only because they joined hands (sic)."

Rk/Rkay' is one of the few Bollywood films to have been crowdfunded. The last well-known project to follow this path was Smita Patil's 1976 film, Manthan, where 500,000 farmers donated INR 2 each to make the film.

Rajat Kapoor is an Indian film actor, director and screenwriter. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the art film directed by Kumar Shahani. He has also played supporting roles in films like Monsoon wedding, Drishyam, and Kapoor & sons.

Rk/Rkay tells the story of a film director who has finished shooting his new film, but when he starts editing the film, he gets doubts about the finished product. The film has been screened at some film festivals, where it received good reviews.

Rk/Rkay is produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) and Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. It stars Rajat Kapoor with Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, and Abhishek Sharrma in key roles. The film will release in theatres on July 22, 2022.

