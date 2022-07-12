Second teaser of Mammootty-starrer Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam out

After the unconventional first teaser that intrigued film buffs, Mammootty released the second teaser of his much-anticipated Lijo Jose Pellissery collaboration, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkum.



The footage presents a single-take sequence of Mammootty enacting a performance of Sivaji Ganeshan from the 1973 film, Gauravam.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is produced by Mammootty under his home banner Mammootty Kampany.

The film, scripted by Jallikattu-fame S Hareesh from a story by Lijo, is said to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, which has Pazhani as the location.

Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and Rajesh Sharma are part of the cast. Theni Eswar, who shot Peranbu and the upcoming Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvoth-starrer Puzhu, is behind the camera.