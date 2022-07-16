Ajay Devgn’s directional, ‘Runway 34’ creates waves with its OTT release

Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Runway 34 was recently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and has created milestones. According to reports, the film has become one of the most watched films on the platform, breaking records.

The film helmed by Ajay Devgn had its theatrical release on April 29, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani amongst others, along with Ajay.

The film narrates the story of a pilot who lands a plane in bad weather conditions and the investigation that follows the landing. The first half of the action thriller takes place in a cockpit while the second half is set as a courtroom drama. According to sources, critics and audiences are raving about the film.

Ajay has once again turned director for his upcoming venture, Bholaa. The film will be the Shivaay actor’s fourth directional. It is the remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil thriller Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role. Bholaa will also star Tabu along with Ajay. Reports state that the makers have added two more characters in the original script.

According to sources, the actor has already started planning a sequel to Bholaa. A source was quoted as saying, “While Bholaa comes with its own set of changes, the sequel will not be a remake of Kaithi 2. Ajay’s titular character will remain the driving force in the second instalment. Plus, the creative team will take forward the journeys of the two characters that they will introduce in the first film.”

Ajay made his debut as a director with the 2008 romantic drama, U Me Aur Hum which also starred his wife, Kajol as the lead actress. He also helmed the 2016 action-thriller, Shivaay.

