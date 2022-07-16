First look of Kiran Abbavaram's Rules Ranjann out

The first look poster of Kiran Abbavaram's next, Rules Ranjann, was released on Friday. Billed as a romance drama, the film also features DJ Tillu-actor Neha Shetty as the leading lady, while Annu Kapoor, Vennela Kishore, Ashish Vidyarthi, Goparaju Ramana, Tulasi and Ajay will be seen in pivotal roles.

The first look poster sees a dapper Kiran dressed in a suit and a laptop bag in hand with the background hinting at the theme of the film. The film went on floors recently and the first schedule is currently underway at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.

With music from Amresh Ganesh, the film has cinematography by Duleep Kumar and editing by Varaprasad. Directed by Rathinam Krishna, the film is produced by Divyang Lavania and V Murali Krishna through their Star Light Entertainments Pvt Ltd.

Besides Rules Ranjann, Kiran will also be seen in Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavadini, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha and Meter.