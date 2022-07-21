American filmmaker Tim Burton to receive Lumières Award

Filmmaker Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic fantasy and horror films such as Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands will be honoured with the 14th Lumières Award, which is a French film award presented by the Académie des Lumières to honour the best in the French-speaking cinema of the previous year. The exact date of the awards festival hasn’t been announced yet.

According to media sources, the festival will be held in Lyon, France, in October 2022. Headed by Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux, the Lumières Festival has previously honoured artists like Jane Campion, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Catherine Deneuve, Pedro Almodóvar, Ken Loach, Gérard Depardieu and Milos Forman.

The Lumières Festival released an official statement, which was accessed by media sources. The statement reads, “From his first movies and early successes, Burton establishes his universe, skilfully blending his intensely personal expressivity with novelistic lyricism and pictorial references, traversing the entire history of art. He cultivates his craft, delving into the gothic and baroque, comedy, horror, romanticism or works tinged with melancholy.”

Media reports further added that Tim will be in Lyon from October 20 to October 23. As part of the tribute, which will take place on October 21, Burton’s iconic movies, from Beetlejuice to Edward Scissorhands, Big Fish and Alice in Wonderland, will be played.

The Lumières Award was created in 2009 by the Institut Lumières; Thierry is the director with Irene Jacob, a French-Swiss actress, presiding over the festival after succeeding the late French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier in 2022.

According to media sources, the festival, which takes place in Lyon, the birthplace of the Lumières Cinematograph, hosts screenings of classic films, restored prints, discoveries and master classes. Last year’s edition was attended by artists like Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma and Melanie Laurent, among others. The festival also boasts a dedicated international classic film market.