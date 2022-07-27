Aavasavyuham to premiere on SonyLIV, check out date

The film is known for its English title ‘The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt’.

Filmmaker Krishand RK’s Aavasavyuham, which won the Kerala State Award for Best Film, will have its streaming premiere on SonyLIV on August 4. The film is known for its English title ‘The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt’.

Avasavyuham paints an amusingly kaleidoscopic portrait of society while tracking events triggered by the appearance of a man (Rahul Rajagopal) gifted with “special powers” and no identity except for his name, Joy. Through a strongly satirical, mockumentary approach, the film takes a dig at various human follies.