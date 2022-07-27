Delbar Arya to share screen space with Jimmy Shergill in Tu Hoven Main Hovan

The Punjabi entertainment industry has picked up massively in the national market through peppy music videos. However, the regional film sector is nowhere to be left behind. Famed Pollywood star Delbar Arya is one of the most sought after actresses regionally, and now the young lady will be seen pairing up with Jimmy Shergill and Sajjan Adeeb after a successful stint in PR and Fitoor.

The actress has recently taken to social media to post a few pictures of herself with the cast, and has captioned it "I am very happy and thrilled to share the screen space with a bunch of talented senior actors such as Jimmy and Sajjan. I think the storyline is extremely engaging and it will make audiences cry and laugh simultaneously as the story unfolds. It will surely be an emotional roller coaster ride,” shares Delbar.

The movie also stars Kulraj Randhawa, and Anita Devgan in key roles. Helmed by Vakil Singh, the release date is yet to be announced.