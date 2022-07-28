Hansal Mehta to direct upcoming series Gandhi

Hansal Mehta is known for his unconventional directorial ventures and he will soon be seen helming a biopic on our Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The series is going to be adapted from two of notable historian Ramachandra Guha’s books namely Gandhi before India and Gandhi- The Years that Changed the World. Pratik Gandhi will be the face of the series and the show will be produced by Applause Entertainment.

The periodic drama set around the time of Indian independence struggle, the production is expected to take things a notch higher on international standards. The film will be shot across multiple locations in the country and abroad. Hansal will be joining hands with Applause Entertainments two years after a successful stint with Scam 1992.

“Directing a series on someone as magnanimous as Mahatma Gandhi comes with a great amount of responsibility in itself. We want to portray him as true-to-life as possible by taking Ramachandra Guha’s books as a guide,” shares Hansal.

The creative team will be enhanced by the presence of television quiz master Siddhartha Basu, who will be guiding the team as an historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant. Siddhartha will be coming together with Applause Entertainments after a gap of 22 years since Kaun Banega Crorepati.