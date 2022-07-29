Anushka Shetty gains 20 kg for Mahesh P film

Telugu actor Anushka Shetty who is currently shooting for Mahesh P’s film with Naveen Polishetty in Hyderabad will soon be back on screen on a grand scale. The film has already doubled the anticipation since Anushka has been away from the media glare for quite some time now. And if reports are to be believed Anushka will be seen in a different avatar in this tentatively called #Anushka48. As per reports, the actress has gained weight for the film. “Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online,” a source close to the film was quoted by a media outlet.

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty had gained weight naturally and put on 20 kg to get into the skin of her character in the film, Size Zero. It is safe to say that Anushka has taken a bold step to put on weight when actresses are conscious of their body image. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Size Zero was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. The Tamil version of the film was titled Inji Iduppazhagi.