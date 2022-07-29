Jaadugar actor Shayank Shukla has multiple projects down his pipeline

One of the catchiest acts in Netflix’s Jaadugar is put up by Shayank Shukla, alongside the stealing presence of Javed Jaffrey, Jeetendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma. Shayank now has more good news coming his way as he has bagged multiple projects that will keep him busy in the coming months.

“My upcoming web series is based out of Bihar and is an intriguing combo of a family drama in a political environment. I have already shot for this project, and feel excited to receive the audience reaction,” shares Shayank about his next series titled Dhan-aabad.

The young actor will also be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan in a movie titled Goodbye. “it’s more of a blessing than an opportunity for me to work with such legends at the formative stage of my career. I have already shot for this film as well,” adds Shayank.

Shayank will soon begin shooting for the second season of Zee5’s Sunflower.