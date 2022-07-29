Rajdeep Paul and Sarmishtha Maiti’s Kalkokkho (House of Time) to release on August 19

National Award winning director duo Rajdeep Paul and Sarmishtha Maiti have recently made their debut venture in the world of features with a film named Kalkokkho (House of Time). The film that premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 in the New Currents section of the main competition is all set for a theatrical release coming August 19.

The movie is set amidst a contagious pandemic where an apathetic but adept doctor is taken hostage by a young woman, who wants to ensure the safety of her own family. The doctor slowly begins to unearth the forces beyond comprehension that drive the three women in the household. He soon realises he is trapped in time and not just space.

With hints of magic realism and existential horror, the film unfolds through mythological allegory and spiritual subtext. The theme walks on a tightrope of binaries such as reality and illusion, instinct and morality, love and loneliness, feminine and masculine and so on. This is a tale of the eternal crisis of human existence.

The feature film has been produced by Anjan Bose of Aurora Fil Corporation which happens to be the oldest running cinema production and distribution company, functioning since 1906. The house has worked on legendary films like Pather Panchali, Jalsaghor and Aparajito by Satyajit Ray and Ajantrik by Ritwik Ghatak.