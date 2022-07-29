Sahil Mehta opens up on sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry

Jahnvi Kapoor’s upcoming black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry is all prepped and ready to release tomorrow. Sahil Mehta, known for his reprisals in shows like Made in Heaven, Guilty and Tabbar takes this opportunity to share his experience of working with Jahnvi in the film.

The film will see Sahil step into the shoes of a 20-year-old Sikh boy from Punjab who is readying his hands in the active drug business prevalent in the region. "I didn’t find the role to be very tough, but executing it was quite challenging. It required me to completely change who I am in real life. I feel this is the magic of acting as it helps you discover a new aspect of yourself with every role you play,” shares Sahil.

The actor who will soon be seen in Anand L Rai’s Rakhsha Bandhan further shares that he thinks of Janhvi as a beautiful soul who is capable of soothing all anxiety.