Jawan  teaser: SRK is bad & bruised in Atlee directorial

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan with director Atlee Kumar released on Friday. The movie is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. The video opens with Shah Rukh wrapping his head with a bandage. He looks like a vigilante.

A bird is fluttering around as he removes a sheet on a table to reveal an ensemble of arms and ammunition. The walkie-talkie behind him crackles to life and a voice says “Good to go, chief”. Shah Rukh then looks into the camera and says, “Ready?”.

The teaser ends with him sitting at what seems like a metro station. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Atlee, known for directing films like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into creating a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together, and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

The film will mark the Hindi feature film debut of Anirudh Ravichander. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.