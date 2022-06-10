Shriya Pilagonkar believes it is important to be diverse as an actor

The glitz and glamour of the tinsel town is nothing new for Shriya Pilgaonkar, the daughter of famed actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Years down the line, she too is making an impact with her powerful portrayals across the silver screen and OTT platforms. Harbouring dreams of donning the director’s hat, Shriya fervently believes that no role in acting is big or small- a great piece of advice shared by her illustrious parents. We caught up with the gritty actor, ahead of the release of Zee5’s The Broken News, which is an official adaptation of the popular British series Press.

How would you describe your character in The Broken News?

I will be seen stepping into the shoes of Radha Bhargav, a news producer who works for a channel named Awaaz Bharati. Radha is cut-throat, passionate, brave, and rebellious who is determined to do what it takes to take her news to the audience. Simultaneously, she also has a softer side and is extremely understanding and empathetic about the happenings around her. The Broken News gives the audience glimpses of what happens in a newsroom.

What helped you get into the skin of the character?

The character sketch along with inputs from the director and the producer is extremely important for an actor. Personally, I like to delve into the inner world of the character I will be portraying. I ask a lot of questions as an actor and I am thankful that my directors entertain all of my questions to paint a clearer picture of what is expected out of the role I will be portraying. OTT platforms give you the opportunity and flexibility to experiment with your character, that films do not as they are bound by the time factor.

The Broken News deals with sensitive topics like yellow journalism and fake news. What do you think about the current news consumption pattern?

I honestly feel there is very little control that we have over the news that we consume. The digital age has altered the structure of news exchange. Today, the onus is also on an individual to fact-check a piece of news before believing it as the ultimate truth. I feel somewhere people have lost empathy and often look over the fact that there are humans made of flesh and blood involved in bringing the news to the table.

Shriya Pilgaonkar with co-star Sonali Bendre

What do you keep in your mind while choosing a script?

It is very important for me to enjoy what I am reading and that does not only involve my role, but the entire story. The script as a whole should make sense to me, and more importantly, be enjoyable to me. I also do not want people to stereotype me; hence I try to keep the range of my characters diverse. My characters should have some sort of impact on the audience.

What can we expect from you ahead?

I am working on season 2 of Voot’s Crackdown where I will be seen as a double agent. I also have a few unannounced projects down my pipeline, each of which will see me bring out different shades of characters.