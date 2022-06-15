Release date of Bellamkonda Ganesh's Swathi Muthyam is out

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh's youngest son Ganesh is set to debut as a lead actor with Swathi Muthyam. A new-age love story, the film is directed by Lakshman K Krishna and also features Varsha Bollamma.

The makers, on Tuesday, announced that the film will hit the screens on August 13. That's not all, they have also released a new poster from the film that features Ganesh and Varsha enjoying a two-wheeler ride. Interestingly, Swathi Muthyam will lock horns with Nithiin-starrer Macherla Niyojakavargam and Vishal's Laththi at the box office.

The story of Swathi Muthyam revolves around two youngsters on the cusp of an arranged marriage.

It is reported that the film is a remake of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Vivah (2006). The post-production of the film is in full swing. Also featuring Naresh VK, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Harsha Vardhan and Surekha Vani, the film is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The music of the film is by Mahathi Swara Sagar.