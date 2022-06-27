Academy winner Halle Berry on shooting at the NASA set for Moonfall

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry’s Moonfall is all set to release on July 1. And the actress can’t keep up the excitement of working on the sets of NASA with her co-actor Patrick Wilson.

Co-written, directed, and produced by Roland Emmerich, the science fiction revolves around a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit and hurls it on a collision course with Earth. With only a couple of weeks before the massive impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jocinda ‘Jo’ Fowler played by Halle Berry comes up with an idea that can save the planet. But only a man from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and lovable conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley), believe her. Throughout the film these unlikely heroes mount an impossible final mission into space, leaving their loved ones behind, perhaps forever, and discover an incredible secret about Earth’s only 'natural' satellite.

Talking about her experience of working on the film the X-Men actress says, “Just walking into the NASA set was pretty impressive.”

Meanwhile, Harald Kloser, Co-writer and Co-producer, while talking about working with the team at NASA, says, “The folks working at NASA have just been fantastic. They understood exactly what kind of movie we were making and wanted to be a part of this epicness and understood the spirit of this mission.”