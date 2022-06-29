Actor Richa Chadha takes up Kathak for upcoming project Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films are known for extravagant visuals. A glimpse into Richa Chadha’s preparations for Heeramandi confirms it wouldn’t be any less elaborate for the director’s digital debut.

A trained Kathak dancer since childhood, Richa Chadha has recently been spotted brushing up her skills for the upcoming project that is set in pre-independence Lahore. She has also been captured by the paparazzi often around Bhansali’s office, where she headed out for look tests recently.The Fukrey actress will step into the shoes of one the most important characters in the web series.

Heeramandi, written by Moin Beg is being termed as one of Bhansali’s most ambitious projects so far as per media sources. The director had previously attempted to make Heeramandi as a feature film starring Priyanka Chopra but the actress had turned down the offer citing date clashes. Bhansali who was widely applauded for his last project Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will yet again be approaching life, love, betrayal, succession and politics of three- generations of courtesans from the British era. However, this time around Bhansali will be taking the digital route and turning it into an episodic series.

The eight- episode web series will also feature Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari alongside Richa. Heeramandi, which is expected to release on Netflix has already hit the floors this Monday.