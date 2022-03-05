Director Radhakrishna ropes in interesting cast for his next

Kireeti Reddy’s debut vehicle, directed by Radhakrishna was officially launched on Friday in the presence of RRR movie director, SS Rajamouli. The producer Sai Korrapati, who is backing the film under his Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, and Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar and actor Genelia Deshmukh were also part of the event.

Kannada-Telugu bilingual, has an interesting star cast. Sreeleela has been cast opposite Kireeti Reddy. The Radhakrishna directorial will see the comeback of the Ranadheera jodi — Crazy Star Ravichandran and Kushboo.

Interestingly, the director has also managed to rope in Genelia Deshmukh, who is making a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus. Although unwilling to share details about their roles, Radhakrishna shares that Genelia has a very important character to play in this romantic family entertainer.