First look of Arjun, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga out

Actors Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh are coming together for a new film titled Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga. Its first look poster featuring the two leads has been released. It has Aishwarya with a holy book and Arjun holding the umbrella behind her.

Director Dinesh Lakshmanan is making his feature film debut with this project. According to him, the film is an action-thriller with all commercial elements in it. "Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga will be different from the usual thriller films that we get to see here. Though it is essentially a crime-investigation thriller, the film also has family-centric emotions, comedy, and action", says the director, who has also scripted the film.

Arjun is playing a police officer's role in the film and Aishwarya Rajesh essays the role of a school teacher. The film also stars Ramkumar Sivaji, GK Reddy, Praveen Raja, Prankster Rahul, and Abhirami Venkatachalam.

On the technical front, the film has Saravanan Abhimanyu as the cinematographer, Bharath Aaseevgan as the music director, and Lawrence Kishore handling the edits. It is produced by G Arul Kumar of GS Arts.

Shoot is still progressing and the makers are yet to confirm the release plans.