Dhruva Natchathiram to release this June?

If speculations are to be believed, the long-awaited Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon film Dhruva Natchathiram is scheduled to release this June. According to sources, Vikram will be wrapping up the dubbing works for the film tomorrow while Gautham is busy with the patch works.

The film, which entered production in 2016 has been languishing in development hell ever since and missed several release dates over the years. With an ensemble cast including actors like Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban, Simran and Raadhika Sarathkumar, the film will have music by Harris Jayaraj.

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon has films like Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in different stages of development. Vikram, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Cobra following which he will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan. The actor also has a film with director Pa Ranjith.