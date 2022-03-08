Dulquer Salmaan's Salute to premiere on SonyLIV on March 18

Dulquer Salmaan's investigation thriller, Salute, will premiere on SonyLIV on March 18, 2022. The platform announced the date with the launch of a new trailer. The film was initially meant to be a theatrical release.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute has a script by acclaimed writing duo Bobby and Sanjay, known for the critical and box office hits such as Mumbai Police and Traffic.

Dulquer essays a Sub-Inspector from Kerala Police named Aravind Karunakaran. Diana Penty plays the female lead. The film also stars Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy.

The film has music by Jakes Bejoy (Ranam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum), cinematography by Aslam K Purayil and editing by Sreekar Prasad.