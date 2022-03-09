Ondanondu Kaladalli clears censor board with a U/A

Ondanondu Kaladalli Obba Raja Idda, directed by Santhosh Kodenkeri, has passed the censor board with a U/A certificate. The film, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s novel, was adapted for a theatrical play by Yogesh 20 years ago. Now, he is adapting the book for the silver screen in 24 characters.

“Ondanondu Kaladalli will be a treat for theatre lovers who can experience the world-class theatrical play on the silver screen,” says Santhosh.

Ondanondu Kaladalli, which won 14 International awards, could not make it to BIFFES 2022. “I still don’t know the reason why the film didn’t make the list. I need to know whether I missed following protocols of the film festival. It will help me in the future.” says the director.

Produced by Santhosh’s banner Drushti, the film has 12-bit tracks and four fill songs, which were composed by Chintan Vikas and singer B R chaya. The cinematography of the film is handled by Jeevan Gowda.