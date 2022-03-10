Sundar C to headline upcoming film Vallan

The title of Sundar C's next as the leading man has been revealed to be Vallan. The announcement was made through a teaser. The one-minute-long teaser promises an intriguing thriller that features Sundar C in the middle of a violent mystery. The teaser ends with Sundar C being held at gunpoint by an unseen person.

The film also stars Tanya Hope, Hebah Patel, Kamal Kamaraj, Abirami, Chandhini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Jayakumar, and TSK in supporting roles. Written and directed by VR Mani Seiyon, the film is being produced by VR Manikanda Raman through VR Della Film Factory. The film has music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi while Mani Perumal will be handling the cinematography.

Sundar C, on the other hand, is directing a film starring Jiiva, Jai and Srikanth. The shooting of the film began last month.