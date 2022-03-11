​Karanvir Sharma opens up on his role in hostage drama A Thursday

Within a span of ten years, actor Karanvir Sharma has become a popular face through his stints in movies, television and OTT. The dapper actor has gained attention for his portrayals in 24, Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani, Azhar and Blank, and now paired up with Yami Gautam for Disney+ Hotstar’s A Thursday. A spiritual sequel to the much acclaimed Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday; the feature film sees Yami Gautam in the shoes of a school teacher who turns vigilante for a righteous cause and Karanvir Sharma as a criminal lawyer who gets tangled in this complicated situation in a turn of events. We caught up with Karanvir for a quick chat:

What made you say yes to A Thursday?

I have previously worked with the director Behzad Khambata in Blank. It came in as a surprise when he contacted me for this film again. It speaks tonnes about the trust a director puts on his artists when they seek them in their second project. I said yes to A Thursday without thinking twice even though he had given me the flexibility to choose after a script reading session. Reading the script made me realise the tale A Thursday tells must come alive.

If you had to choose three adjectives to describe your character in A Thursday, what would they be?

I portray the role of Rohit Mirchandani, a criminal lawyer who in a turn of events finds himself entangled in the situation. The first thing about Rohit that stirred me was his vulnerability. In fact vulnerability is a trait that remains constant throughout the plot, and is prominent in almost all the characters. The second adjective would be supportive, as Rohit continues to be a pillar of support to Yami’s Naina after knowing her story. Lastly, I would say Rohit is real. He is driven by a strong human conscience.

A lot of people were disheartened as Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani went off-air. Do you have plans of coming back on television anytime soon?

As an artist, I look forward to good roles. However, I have feature film offers but none on TV. I am looking forward to my next release Invisible Woman alongside Suniel Shetty and Esha Deol.

