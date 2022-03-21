Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser out

People sleeping. Animals sleeping. Breathing sounds. Absolute stillness.

The most eagerly awaited teaser of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, from the most eagerly awaited collaboration -- Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery -- is out.

The footage presented promises another out-of-the-box effort from the maverick filmmaker behind Amen, Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau.

Mammootty is producing the film under his newly launched production house, Mammootty Kampany.

The film, scripted by Jallikattu-fame S Hareesh from a story by Lijo, is said to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, which has Pazhani as the location.



Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and Rajesh Sharma are part of the cast. Theni Eswar, who shot Peranbu and the upcoming Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvoth-starrer Puzhu, is behind the camera.