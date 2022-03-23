Vipul Amrutlal Shah announces The Kerala Story on women trafficking

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced his new production, The Kerala Story.

The film, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, narrates the story of 32,000 missing girls from Kerala in the last 12 years.

An announcement video shows former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan talking about the Islamization of his home state under the influence of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical group.

The video is set to mournful strings and the wails of crying women.

In a statement, writer-director Sudipto Sen said, "As per a recent investigation, since 2009 - nearly 32,000 girls from Kerala and Mangalore from Hindu and Christian communities have been converted to Islam and most of them end up landing in Syria, Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani influential areas! Despite accepting these facts, the government is hardly contemplating any definitive action plan against such huge international conspiracies led by ISIS-influenced groups."

He continued, "Kerala and Mangalore are now the epicenters of most of the recent massacres in the sub-continent. NIA (The National Investigative Agency) is probing only 99 cases despite almost 32,000 disappearances of young girls from Kerala and Mangalore. Rampant religious conversion through a deep-rooted indoctrination network has taken over Kerala like bushfire!

During our research and travels across the region, we have seen the tears of the mothers of the eloped girls. We found some of them in the jails of Afghanistan and Syria. Some have no trial whatsoever. Most of the girls were married to the dreaded ISIS terrorists and have babies with them. The dark to darkest future waits for them. This important film is trying to hear the cry of all the mothers who have lost their daughters."

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "This story is a human tragedy, one that will shake you to the core. When Sudipto came and narrated it to me along with his research of over 3-4 years, I was in tears in the first meeting itself. That was the very day I decided to make this film. I am glad that we are now progressing with the film and we hope to make a very real, unbiased and true narrative of events."