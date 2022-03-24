Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty gets a release date

The release of Ravi Teja's upcoming action entertainer, Ramarao On Duty, which was due on March 25, has been postponed. The film will now be hitting the screens on June 17, the makers announced.



The decision to push the release came after SS Rajamouli's RRR got scheduled for release on March 25. Directed by Sarath Mandava, Ramarao On Duty is based on real incidents and has Ravi Teja essaying the role of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). The film also has Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the female leads, with Tottempudi Venu, John Vijay, Nasser, Tanikella Bharani, and Pavitra Lokesh playing crucial roles.



The shooting of the film has already been completed and the post-production works are in full swing.



In addition to Ramarao On Duty, Ravi Teja will also be seen in Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao. He will also be seen in a prominent role in Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya.