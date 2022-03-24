VK Prakash confirms Oruthee sequel

Just a few days into the release of Oruthee, director VK Prakash has announced a sequel, which will see the return of its principal actors Navya Nair, Vinayakan, and Saiju Kurup, reprising their roles in the original. Prakash is hoping to start production by December. Since the first film ended with two characters—played by Navya and Vinayakan—making a crucial decision, the sequel would pick up from where it left off.

Though the film didn’t register a strong opening at the box office despite positive reviews, Prakash is optimistic. “People are slowly getting in, especially family audiences. This slow response or guarantee of a strong initial wasn’t expected considering the absence of a big hero. I wouldn’t say I’m very disappointed. I was prepared,” says the filmmaker. “People are reluctant to watch female-oriented films. It’s funny how people say there are no female-oriented films, but when one comes out, nobody goes to watch. But this attitude is not a deterrent for me to do more experimental films."

Aside from Navya, Oruthee also sees a return to form for Prakash after a long while. On extracting laudable performances from Navya and Vinayakan in the film, the director says he gave the actors freedom to deliver their lines without worrying about messing up. “I told Navya to talk as if we all normally do. It didn’t matter if they fumbled or got the modulation wrong because that’s how it is in real life. I told them they could think and say their lines if they didn’t remember them. It didn’t have to be perfect. I told Vinayakan the same. I came up with some interesting choreography and gave them lots of activities to do so that it becomes different from simply standing around and acting.”

Meanwhile, Prakash is busy with the post-production work of a Hindi web series set to be announced by a leading OTT platform.