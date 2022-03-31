Saswata Chatterjee speaks about his role in Raajhorshee De's upcoming film Abbar Kanchanjangha

Refreshing outdoor locations in the sleepy hills of Darjiling, an interesting ensemble cast and a great family plot are surely the right ingredients for pulling the audience back to the theatres after a long gap of almost two years. That's precisely what Raajhorshee De's Abbar Kanchanjangha offers. Without giving away the plot, the family drama set during Christmas is a roller coaster emotional ride with a lot of suspense thrown in.

The film is about brothers and sisters and their extended family who gather together at their ancestral house, Abhilash, in Darjiling for a family reunion. Featuring a talented cast of actors including Saswata Chatterjee, Arpita Chatterjee, Tnusree Chakraborty, Bidipta Chakraborty, Kaushik Sen and Rahul Banerjee among others, this Bengali film has all spices of life to savour. We talk to busy actor Saswata Chatterjee, who plays a crucial role in this film, about the same.

Tell us about your role a bit?

Well, I play actor Arpita Chatterjee's screen husband, Sumitro, who is meeting his wife's family and relatives at this reunion for the first time after their marriage. Though the reunion starts on a happy note, Sumitro realises that something is wrong with the members of the family and each of them has something going on in their minds. When things tend to go out of hand, Sumitro agrees to play Santa Claus at his wife's request. It was interesting for me to transform my character with each passing frame.

Saswata Chatterjee in Abbar Kanchanjangha

Do you think Tollywood will again see good days in this altered universe?

I always believe that people live on hope and hope is all we have. On that positive note, I feel that Tollywood will again turn around again in no time soon but it definitely has to come up with better films that will force the audience back to the cinema halls.

How have you grown as an actor in all these years? How do you choose films?

It is pretty difficult for me to judge or perceive my own acting journey. I have never done that. Instead, I leave it to my audience to find out whether or how much I have evolved as an artiste.

An actor never always gets a role that they wish to enact and at times, we reject certain roles too. For me, the script has always been the most important clincher and if I like the script I accept the film.

Saswata Chatterjee and Arpita Chatterjee in Abbar Kanchanjangha

Do you feel the Bengali web series still has room for improvement?

I don't watch many web series but I feel there is a lot of scopes to improve and experiment in this space.

What are your other upcoming films?

Tirondaj Shabor is about to release this summer. I can't reveal much about the film but I can say that here I have chased people less and had more fight scenes. Besides this thriller, there are Ochena Uttam and Chuti that are yet to release. I am also doing a few projects in Hindi about which I can't talk at the moment.

Abbar Kanchanjangha is releasing in theatres tomorrow