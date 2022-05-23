Ajay Gnanamuthu, Arulnithi reunite for Demonte Colony 2  

Actor Arulnithi and Ajay Gnanamuthu are reuniting for a sequel to the director's debut film Demonte Colony. The film was announced earlier today, which marks the 7th anniversary of the first part's release. The sequel will be written and produced by Ajay while his co-director Venky Venugopal will be helming the film.

Speaking about Demonte Colony 2, Ajay, who is turning producer with this film, says, "This film will serve as both the prequel and sequel to the 2015 film. We plan to make this into a franchise and I have already penned another three stories for it. We are planning on shooting those films one after the other. The plan is to have Arulnithi in all the films and as far as Demonte Colony 2 is concerned. apart from him, the original cast members will return along with many newbies. The film is in the pre-production stage and shoot will begin at the end of July."

Meanwhile, Ajay is awaiting the release of Vikram's Cobra that's scheduled to hit the screens on August 12. Arulnithi, on the other hand, has films like D Block, Diary and Dejavu in different stages of production.