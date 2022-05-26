Hiphop Tamizha-ARK Saravan film titled Veeran

We had earlier reported that director ARK Saravan, known for his debut film Maragadha Naanayam, is teaming up with Hip-hop Tamizha Adhi for a new film. It's now known that the film is titled Veeran. The film went on floors earlier today in Pollachi.

According to a statement released by the makers, Veeran will be a fantasy comedy. The team is planning to complete the first schedule in Pollachi before returning to Chennai for the rest of the film. Athira Raj is playing the female lead in the film which also stars Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj.

Adhi is composing music for Veeran which will have cinematography by Deepak D Menon. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan's Sathya Jyothi Films who had earlier collaborated with Adhi for Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu.