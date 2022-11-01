Rahul Datta impresses audience in the short film, Time Machine, based on time travel 

Actor Rahul Datta, known for his acts in The Sholay Girl, Becharey, and the television show Veera is currently seen in Disney+Hotstar's short film Time Machine with actress Shivika Taneja of Becharey fame. Directed by Chandan P Singh and produced by Kashish Sharma and Rahul Datta, the film released on October 29.

Rahul Datta

"It is a story about a husband who has left his job to experiment with his time travel project. He is a tech nerd and deploys applications which can make him go back in the past. But his wife is not able to run the house alone and they are facing financial crises," says Rahul.

Talking about how the whole idea came up Rahul tells, "When Chandan approached me with this idea I loved it immediately since the film had a lot of elements and layers apart from being a pure sci-fi movie. What makes this film more special is that it was shot during the pandemic with a very small team of cast and crew. I loved working with Shivika Taneja and wish to work more with her".