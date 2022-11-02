Kannada actor Darshan's Kranti to hit theatres on Republic Day

DARSHAN is set to return to the big screen with Kranti, which is slated for a Republic Day release. While the buzz of the film hitting the theatres on Jan uary 26 was doing the rounds for a couple of days, an official announcement came from the Challenging Star himself. The mass fans of Darshan are fervently awaiting to see their matinee idol on the big screen for the first time since Roberrt, which hit the screens on March 11, 2021.

Talking on the sidelines of the release date announcement, Darshan, who is playing the titu lar role in the film told CE that his forte has always been enter taining the mass audience with out compromising on the content of the film. "Director V Ha rikrishna's Kranti revolves around Government schools," says Darshan, who gave exam ples of noted personalities like SM Visvesvaraya, and Abdul Kalam, who studied in Government schools and made it big in this world. "However; the importance of government schools is slowly fading in our country and has been moving towards privatisa tion of education Kanti will tackle this all-important theme, specifically on Akshara Kranti comes an underline message" says Darshan.

Darshan, who always stresses on the line that "Work should speak, has a lot of exciting things in store for Kranti, which he plans to reveal in the coming days. Shylaja Nag, who is producing Kranti along with B Suresha under her Media House Studio banner says Republic Day would be one of the best days for the release. The mak ers are collaborating with the Challenging Star for the sec ond time after Yajamana. “As a production house, we have done offbeat films. However, narrating a subject that is content oriented, with all the required commercial elements, and through a super star like Darshan is a challenge, and Harikrishna has done a fine job. Since I have watched the film, I can say with confidence that it has worked very well. With five songs and proper action sequences, this will be a very relatable film. Kranti is a perfect blend of content and commercial entertainment."

Talking about her experience of working with Darshan, Shylaja says, “A star to all, he is totally a committed professional," With director Harikrishna doubling up as music director for Kranti, the film's cinematography is handled by Karunkar A. The film's art department is taken by Shashidhar Adapa. The film comprising of an interesting cast has Rachita Ram playing the female lead. She is team ing up with the Challenging Star for the third time after Bulbul and Ambareesha. The film also stars Sumalatha Am bareesh, Crazy Star Ravichan dran, Umashree, Samyukta Hornad, Vainidhi Jagadish in important roles.