Shooting of Veera Simha Reddy shifts to Anantapur

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming action drama Veera Simha Reddy will flag off its final schedule in the Anantapur district on Wednesday. Reportedly, the team will be filming a few important scenes on the supporting cast in places like Pennobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Amidyala, Raketla, Uravakonda, and Penukonda Fort for 10 days. Balakrishna, who already wrapped up his portions, will begin dubbing works for his part later this week.

"The shooting of Veera Simha Reddy concludes with the Anantapur schedule. The team will now be filming some portions of the flashback and climax sequences on the supporting cast from Wednesday," says a source.

Set in Rayalaseema, the film was earlier shot in Kurnool, Turkey, and Hyderabad. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy has Balakrishna playing a father and a son, with Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as the baddies.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose as the female leads. The makers are planning to release the film on January 11.