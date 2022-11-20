Falling for Christmas movie review: Lindsay Lohan is charming in this template romcom

When early into a Christmas film, one of the leads is from the upper echelons of society, and the other is a warm-hearted entrepreneur from the working class who says, “There is something special about the simple things in life,” you can already write the film's ending. It's the sort of Christmas film in which a man dressed as Santa asks the leads to wish for something, and in which magical realism comes dashing in through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh. Netflix’s latest, Falling for Christmas, is about the Christmas spirit in predictable ways.

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner

Director: Janeen Damian

Streaming on: Netflix

Sierra (Lindsay Lohan) is the heiress of a global hotel chain and is in a relationship with social media influencer, Tad (George Young). She is spending Christmas at one of her properties in Aspen. On the other hand, we have struggling hotelier and widower Jack Russell (Chord Overstreet), who wants to keep his home-style business afloat against the huge corporates who offer better ambiance but not enough ‘warmth.’ Jack is also taking care of his young daughter Avy, and his mother-in-law Alejandra. When a freak accident leaves Sierra fighting amnesia, the two worlds collide to give us a film that puts a smile on our faces and reminds us of the power of goodwill and having a lovely family to share happiness with.

It is a typical check-box film that Netflix can now churn out in its sleep. A feisty and upscale character finds her way to understanding that daily chores are good things. A poised secondary character says the right words at the right time. A whimsical secondary character comes in at the wrong time to stir the cauldron just long enough for the plot to thicken. Everything is fair on Christmas.

The film is a decent family entertainer, thanks to the earnest performances by its primary cast, especially Lindsay Lohan, who makes a solid comeback as Sierra. She gets to display her acting chops even in this rather simplistic role. In fact, every single element of Falling for Christmas, including the music, character arcs, and even the twists and turns, can be called 'simple'. But as a character in the film says, “There is something special about the simple things in life." Falling for Christmas ultimately ends up as a competent tale that works just enough to usher in the festive season.