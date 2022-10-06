Actor Lakkshey Dedha is all set to debut as a bad guy in Hindutva which releases tomorrow

The youngest ever to win the title of Mr India, Lakkshey Dedha is all set to debut on the big screen with Hindutva, but in a negative role. With striking features, he has been one of the most celebrated names in the world of fashion for the last few years and while good looks are clearly his most noticeable asset, his decision to go for a debut role with negative shades is a bold move too.

When asked why he chose to play the bad guy in Karan Razdan’s Hindutva, he says, “It was just too interesting a character to say no to. The way Karan has created it allowed me to express much more than I could have in a run-of-the-mill good boy role”.

Lakkshey Dedha

Talking about Karan he says, “It has been an overwhelming experience working with Karan. This movie is a passion project and it brings a strong social message that is extremely pertinent in today’s times since it propagates the idea of love, friendship, and brotherhood”.

Actors often feel nervous about starting out with a negative role, especially rank outsiders, but Lakkshey feels differently. “I think we have evolved as an audience. Today people are looking for performers. Also, superstars like Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan started out as baddies. I think I actually managed to get into that elite club,” Lakkshey quips.

Hindutva also stars Aashiesh Sharrma, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Ankit Raj in key roles. The movie releases in theatres tomorrow.