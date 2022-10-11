Filmmaker Amit Masurkar joins as a jury member of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

The two-year-old virtual festival, ALT EFF - All Living Things Environmental Film Festival -- is back this year with an exciting array of new films from across the globe. And this time around feted filmmaker Amit Masurkar, who has made the film Sherni has come on board as a jury member.

Started with a strong intent to promote and stir a conversation on nature, conservation and the environment at large, the festival, a brainchild of Kunal Khanna, will have 55 films as part of the showcase with 33 exclusive India premieres lined up.

A still from Amit Masurkar's Sherni

Amit’s film Sherni starring Vidya Balan which released online last year also deals with the subject of wildlife conservation and man-animal conflict. This makes the filmmaker an ideal choice as a jury member. This year the festival will also be having its first-ever offline screenings of key films across multiple cities in the country.

“Climate change is real and we are already facing serious consequences of years of environmental degradation. ALT EFF is helping create awareness and steer public opinion in favour of conservation and animal rights. I’m honoured to be part of this year's jury and I look forward to watching some incredible films," says Amit.

The festival will be on from November 17- 27