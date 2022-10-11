Here’s Aayush Sharma’s transformation story under 17 days for AS03

Aayush Sharma of Loveyatri (2018) fame recently announced the third film AS03 on his social media handles. He announced the project keeping in track the South Indian trend of untitled reveals. He has now recently added to the excitement by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of how he prepared for the film and the process of shooting for the teaser.

“BTS of #AS03… a big shout out to my coach @rajendradhole for getting me ready for this in just 17 days. Spending countless hours on making sure my training modules and diet are in check to achieve it in the given time," Aayush captioned the video on Instagram.

The BTS offers an insight into everything that went down into the shooting of the teaser for this mytho-modern action adventure. It shows clips of Aayush pumping up before shots to look ripped, setting his hair, and putting on makeup to perform the action stunts.

Offering an insight into the fierce, raw jungle world, AS03 signifies good over evil drawing subtle references to Ramayana.

Backed with remarkable VFX and cinematography, the teaser is being referred to by fans as a visual treat and building up excitement for the film. The upbeat and intense background music adds to the mystery and intrigue of the teaser visuals.

Aayush Sharma has also announced another film by posting an intriguing still on his social media handles.

AS03 is helmed by the director duo Fire and Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya).